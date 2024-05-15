Left Menu

NZ Minister to attend Commonwealth Education Conferences in UK

The CCEM, held every three years, serves as a platform for Commonwealth Ministers and officials to deliberate on education issues and priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-05-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 10:16 IST
NZ Minister to attend Commonwealth Education Conferences in UK
"By engaging with counterparts from other countries facing similar education challenges, we can tap into a wealth of global expertise," Ms. Stanford highlighted. Image Credit: Getty Image
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Education Minister Erica Stanford is set to represent New Zealand at the 22nd Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers (CCEM) and the 2024 Education World Forum (EWF) in the United Kingdom this week.

"I am eager to showcase the education priorities of our Government, which include the introduction of a knowledge-rich curriculum, evidence-based literacy and numeracy programs, enhanced assessment and reporting, teacher training, and learning support, as well as promoting regular attendance," stated Ms. Stanford.

She expressed her curiosity about observing the strategies employed by other nations to improve academic achievement and address equity gaps, seeking insights that could be applicable in New Zealand.

The CCEM, held every three years, serves as a platform for Commonwealth Ministers and officials to deliberate on education issues and priorities. This year's theme, "Driving Resilience, Equity, and Skills for an Inclusive Future," reflects the global focus on education amid evolving challenges.

Meanwhile, the EWF, a prominent gathering of Education Ministers, policymakers, and experts, will focus on themes such as AI understanding, building human relationships and resilience, and accelerating climate action. Minister Stanford emphasized the importance of prioritizing policy and implementation for "Stronger, Bolder, Better Education."

"By engaging with counterparts from other countries facing similar education challenges, we can tap into a wealth of global expertise," Ms. Stanford highlighted.

During her visit to the UK, Minister Stanford will hold meetings with key education officials, including the Secretary of State for Education, Department for Education representatives, the Chief Inspector of the Office for Standards in Education, and the Education Endowment Foundation.

Minister Stanford's trip to the United Kingdom underscores New Zealand's commitment to international collaboration in education and its dedication to learning from global best practices. She is scheduled to depart on May 14 and return on May 24.   

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024