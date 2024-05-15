NZ Minister to attend Commonwealth Education Conferences in UK

Education Minister Erica Stanford is set to represent New Zealand at the 22nd Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers (CCEM) and the 2024 Education World Forum (EWF) in the United Kingdom this week.

"I am eager to showcase the education priorities of our Government, which include the introduction of a knowledge-rich curriculum, evidence-based literacy and numeracy programs, enhanced assessment and reporting, teacher training, and learning support, as well as promoting regular attendance," stated Ms. Stanford.

She expressed her curiosity about observing the strategies employed by other nations to improve academic achievement and address equity gaps, seeking insights that could be applicable in New Zealand.

The CCEM, held every three years, serves as a platform for Commonwealth Ministers and officials to deliberate on education issues and priorities. This year's theme, "Driving Resilience, Equity, and Skills for an Inclusive Future," reflects the global focus on education amid evolving challenges.

Meanwhile, the EWF, a prominent gathering of Education Ministers, policymakers, and experts, will focus on themes such as AI understanding, building human relationships and resilience, and accelerating climate action. Minister Stanford emphasized the importance of prioritizing policy and implementation for "Stronger, Bolder, Better Education."

"By engaging with counterparts from other countries facing similar education challenges, we can tap into a wealth of global expertise," Ms. Stanford highlighted.

During her visit to the UK, Minister Stanford will hold meetings with key education officials, including the Secretary of State for Education, Department for Education representatives, the Chief Inspector of the Office for Standards in Education, and the Education Endowment Foundation.

Minister Stanford's trip to the United Kingdom underscores New Zealand's commitment to international collaboration in education and its dedication to learning from global best practices. She is scheduled to depart on May 14 and return on May 24.