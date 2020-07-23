Left Menu
Soccer-Romanian Lucescu returns to Ukraine to coach Dynamo Kyiv

Former Romania and Turkey manager Mircea Lucescu has been appointed Dynamo Kyiv coach, the Ukrainian club said on Thursday. Dynamo, Ukraine's most successful and popular club with 15 league titles since 1993, finished second in the league but 23 points behind Shakhtar, who won the championship in the last four seasons.

Former Romania and Turkey manager Mircea Lucescu has been appointed Dynamo Kyiv coach, the Ukrainian club said on Thursday. Lucescu, who turns 75 next Wednesday, previously transformed Shakhtar Donetsk into a force to be reckoned with on the Ukrainian and international stage.

After joining Shakhtar in May 2004 he won eight Ukrainian champions titles, five national cups and most significantly claimed the Europa league title in 2009 with the club, to become its most successful ever coach. Lucescu, who also coached Inter Milan, Turkey's Galatasaray and Besiktas, Russia's Zenit St Petersburg and several other clubs, signed a two-year contract and the deal includes an option for another year.

"I hope that the victorious traditions of Dynamo Kyiv will be revived with the arrival of Lucescu and his coaching team," Dynamo president Ihor Surkis said. "I hope he will win many titles and the fans will evaluate Mircea by his results. Good luck to him!"

