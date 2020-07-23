Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fritz Pollard Alliance 'troubled' by claims against Jets owner

The Alliance, which promotes diversity and equal opportunity in the NFL, released a statement from chairman Harry Carson and executive director Rod Graves, reading: "The Fritz Pollard Alliance (FPA) is deeply troubled by allegations of insensitive remarks about race and gender made by New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson while serving abroad as U.S. Ambassador.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:40 IST
Fritz Pollard Alliance 'troubled' by claims against Jets owner

The Fritz Pollard Alliance said Thursday it is "deeply troubled" by allegations of racist and sexist comments made by New York Jets owner Woody Johnson during his tenure as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. The Alliance, which promotes diversity and equal opportunity in the NFL, released a statement from chairman Harry Carson and executive director Rod Graves, reading:

"The Fritz Pollard Alliance (FPA) is deeply troubled by allegations of insensitive remarks about race and gender made by New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson while serving abroad as U.S. Ambassador. Allegations of this nature, if true, are damaging to the social fabric of our country and (cannot) be tolerated. While only allegations at this point, they are serious. "We call on the NFL to carefully monitor this situation and, if the allegations have merit, to take appropriate action and work toward rooting out such sentiments from the NFL community."

CNN reported Wednesday that a State Department watchdog looked into claims that Johnson made racist comments about Black men and "cringeworthy" sexist comments about women's looks. The report said investigators began looking into Johnson in the fall of 2019, with staff from the Office of the Inspector General traveling to London multiple times over the past year to interview embassy employees and Johnson himself. Johnson did not deny the specific allegations, telling CNN it was an "honor of a lifetime" to serve as ambassador, a role that he took in August 2017 and which is set to end later this year.

The Jets have not released a statement on the matter. Johnson, 73, purchased the Jets in 2000 for $635 million. His younger brother, Christopher, is a minority owner and serves and the team's chairman and CEO.

The FPA voiced a separate concern Wednesday night, with Graves telling ESPN the FPA sent inquiries to the NFL and the Washington franchise questioning whether the team followed the Rooney Rule in hiring two executives this week. The Rooney Rule was expanded in May to require teams and the league office to interview minority or female candidates for senior executive positions, including those outside of football operations.

Washington hired Terry Bateman as executive vice president and chief marketing officer on Monday and Julie Donaldson as senior vice president of media on Tuesday. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Calcutta HC to function regularly on restricted scale: Chief Justice

In order to strike a balance between access to justice and precautions to be taken owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered that the court may function regularly on a restricted scale ...

Delhi reports 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Delhi on Thursday reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 1,27,364. According to a bulletin of Delhi government, 26 deaths were reported today taking the death toll to 3,745.As many as 1,...

WHO chief denounces 'unacceptable' comments questioning his independence

The head of the World Health Organization said on Thursday that reported comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioning his independence were untrue and would not distract the organisation from its work in fighting the coronavi...

Kuwait to shorten curfew, allow hotels and mosques to restart

Kuwait will shorten its nightly curfew and reopen hotels and mosques next week in the latest relaxation of its coronavirus restrictions, the government said on Thursday.The Gulf country said it would enter phase three of its coronavirus res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020