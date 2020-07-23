ECB announces six teams for Emirates D10 tournament

Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced the six teams that will take part in the inaugural Emirates D10 tournament, beginning tomorrow. Representing UAE's Cricket Councils will be Team Abu Dhabi, Ajman Alubond, Dubai Pulse Secure, Sharjah Bukhatir XI, and Fujairah Pacific Ventures with Emirates Cricket being represented by ECB Blues.

Emirates Cricket Selection Committee Chairman, Tayeb Kamali, said fans can expect to see an "exciting series of highly competitive games". "We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games," Kamali said in a statement.

Emirates D10's opening round will be played on Friday at the ICC Academy grounds with the schedule as follows; 16:00 - Dubai Pulse Secure v ECB Blues;

18:00 - Team Abu Dhabi v Ajman Alubond; 20:00 - Sharjah Bukhatir XI v Fujairah Pacific Ventures;

22:00 - Team Abu Dhabi v ECB Blues. With the tournament following the protocols of the UAE Health Authorities and as guided by the Dubai Sports Council, all matches will be closed for spectators due to coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)