Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL notebook: WR Jeudy agrees to terms with Broncos

Like all first-round picks, his deal has a fifth-year team option. Jeudy, who was the 15th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, was the second wide receiver taken in the draft behind his Alabama teammate, Henry Ruggs III.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 04:32 IST
NFL notebook: WR Jeudy agrees to terms with Broncos

The Denver Broncos agreed to terms with rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on a four-year deal, the team and player both announced Thursday. Based on his draft slot, Jeudy's deal is worth $15.2 million. Like all first-round picks, his deal has a fifth-year team option.

Jeudy, who was the 15th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, was the second wide receiver taken in the draft behind his Alabama teammate, Henry Ruggs III. Ruggs was selected by the Raiders with the 12th overall pick. Jeudy caught 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019, marking his second consecutive season with 1,000-plus yards and double-digit scores.

Jeudy caught 159 passes for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons with the Crimson Tide. --The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms with rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a four-year deal worth $14.01 million, according to multiple reports.

Like all first-round picks, Lamb's deal has a fifth-year team option. Lamb, who was the 17th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, was the first wide receiver selected by the Cowboys in the first round since Dez Bryant in 2010. The All-American caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns last season with Oklahoma, adding another touchdown rushing.

Lamb recorded 173 receptions for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns for the Sooners. His touchdown receptions rank second in program history, the yardage is third and the receptions are sixth. --The Minnesota Vikings announced the signings of the rest of their draft class, with 14 signings in all to complete the group of 15.

First-round picks Justin Jefferson and Jeff Gladney lead the way, followed by offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland, Blake Brandel and Kyle Hinton; cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand; defensive linemen D.J. Wonnum, James Lynch and Kenny Willekes, linebacker Troy Dye, wideout K.J. Osborn and safeties Josh Metellus and Brian Cole II. Seventh-round quarterback Nate Stanley had already signed his contract.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 21 new coronavirus cases, including 13 in Xinjiang

China reported 21 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 23, up from 22 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Friday. Of the new infections, 13 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the...

Trump cancels Jacksonville portion of GOP convention

US President Donald Trump has announced to cancel the Jacksonville portion of the GOP convention where he would have formally accepted the presidential nomination of the Republican party for the November elections. Trump, at a White House n...

Strong-finishing pitchers lead Cards, Pirates into opener

Pitchers who finished strong last season will make the Opening Day starts when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Jack Flaherty 11-8, 2.75 ERA in 2019 was the Cardinals clear choice to launch the season at Busch ...

Costa Rica to reopen two airports to tourists

Costa Rica will reopen two of its airports on Aug. 1 to tourists from the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, the government said on Thursday, even as it reported the highest daily number of coronavirus infections to date. Touris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020