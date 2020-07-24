Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohammad Amir cleared to join Pakistan squad in England

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that pacer Mohammad Amir will join the rest of the squad in England after his second test returned negative for coronavirus.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 24-07-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 08:37 IST
Mohammad Amir cleared to join Pakistan squad in England
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir.. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that pacer Mohammad Amir will join the rest of the squad in England after his second test returned negative for coronavirus. Apart from Amir, masseur Mohammad Imran will also travel to England after testing negative for the COVID-19 second time.

"Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and masseur Mohammad Imran will travel to England on Friday morning after their second Covid-19 tests returned negative," PCB said in a release. "As per the revised COVID-19 regulations, Imran is categorised as a low risk after having recovered from the virus and, as such, will be integrated with the national side after one negative test, whereas Amir will remain in self-isolation until he returns two negative tests," it added.

The Pakistan players and support staff had arrived in England on June 28, several weeks before the start of the first match and the side went under a 14-day quarantine before travelling to Derby. Pakistan is living in a biosecure bubble where they will not interact with anyone outside of the group, and regular tests for COVID-19 will be conducted on the tour.

Pakistan and England will be facing each other in three Tests and as many T20Is. The first Test of the series is slated to be played in Manchester from August 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry CM announces Rs 1 lakh relief to kin of COVID-19 victims

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday announced a relief of Rs 1 lakh to kin of people who succumbed to COVID-19 in the state.Speaking in the legislative assembly here, Narayanasamy said, Families of the people who succumbed ...

New Richards-Botham Trophy to recognise two great players of cricket

England and West Indies will compete for a new Richards-Botham Trophy when they next meet in a mens Test series to pay tribute to two of their greatest players whose rivalry and friendship embodies the close relationship and mutual respect ...

Cole, Yankees top Nats in rain-shortened opener

Gerrit Cole allowed one hit in five stellar innings before a rain delay and Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs as the visiting New York Yankees recorded a 4-1, rain-shortened victory over the host Washington Nationals on Thur...

Kaikōura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall to benefit from $1.47m investment

The Kaikura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall will benefit from a 1.47 million Government investment, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced in Kaikura today.Kaikura is a region still recovering from the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020