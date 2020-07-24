Manchester Test: West Indies win toss, opt to field first against England

Left Menu
West Indies won the toss and elected to field first against England in the third and final Test here at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:20 IST
West Indies won the toss and elected to field first against England in the third and final Test here at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium on Friday. The third Test match is also the decider as the series is levelled at 1-1. West Indies had won the first Test in Southampton however England in the second Test came from behind to register an emphatic win against the Windies in Manchester on Monday.

If West Indies manage to win the third Test, it will be their first Test series win in England since 1988. England playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies playing XI -- Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel The third Test between the two sides will be the last time the teams compete for the Wisden Trophy, the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies have announced.

In its place, the new Richards-Botham Trophy will now be designed when the teams next meet in a Test series. The title honours Sir Vivian Richards, one of cricket's greatest batsmen who scored more than 8,500 runs in a 121-Test career, and Sir Ian Botham, the legendary all-rounder who scored more than 5,000 runs and took 383 wickets in 102 Tests. (ANI)

