Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Anderson, Archer return for England as West Indies win toss and bowl

James Anderson and Jofra Archer returned to England's bowling attack for the third and final test as the West Indies won the toss and put the hosts into bat on the opening day at Old Trafford on Friday.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:38 IST
Cricket-Anderson, Archer return for England as West Indies win toss and bowl

James Anderson and Jofra Archer returned to England's bowling attack for the third and final test as the West Indies won the toss and put the hosts into bat on the opening day at Old Trafford on Friday. England dropped Zak Crawley to add an extra bowler due to concerns around Ben Stokes’ fitness with the all-rounder having struggled with a quadriceps injury. Sam Curran was also left out.

Archer had been suspended for the second test after breaking biosecure protocols and he spoke earlier this week of his mental anguish after being racially abused on social media while spending five days in quarantine. Yet after showing lightening pace in the nets in the build-up to the test, he has been selected along with veteran Anderson and Stuart Broad, who resume their long-standing partnership.

Broad, 34, remains in the side after taking six wickets in England’s 113-run victory over the West Indies in the second test and Anderson returns after being rested. The 37-year-old is just 13 wickets shy of reaching 600 test wickets. Chris Woakes is the other bowler as England sacrificed a batsman.

The West Indies made just one change with Rahkeem Cornwall adding a frontline spinner in place of Alzarri Joseph. West Indies captain Jason Holder said he had selected to bowl because of the wet conditions.

“I think there is enough moisture in the surface for us to try to make sure of it,” he said. Teams:

England – Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wkt), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wkt), Jason Holder (capt), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: Congress MLAs supporting CM Gehlot raise slogans for Assembly session at Raj Bhawan

Congress MLAs supporting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot raised slogans at the Raj Bhawan on Friday after reports came to the fore that Governor Kalraj Mishra had denied convening the state Assembly session due to the COVID-19 pandemi...

FACTBOX-Hagia Sophia's changing status over centuries of history

Friday prayers were held at Istanbuls Hagia Sophia for the first time since President Tayyip Erdogan declared the building a mosque once again.It served as a Christian Byzantine cathedral for 900 years before Ottoman conquerors seized it. M...

HMSI crosses 11 lakh sales mark in domestic market for BS-VI compliant two wheelers

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India HMSI on Friday said it has crossed 11 lakh cumulative sales mark in the domestic market for BS-VI compliant two-wheelers. The company said it had ended 2019-20 fiscal with sales of over 6.5 lakh units of BS-V...

US-China trade war : India sees bright future for gems and jewellery trade

With the USA revoking the preferential trade status of Hong Kong earlier this month, India sees brighter future for its gems and jewellery exports, a senior jewellery export council official said on Friday. Gems and Jewellery Export Promoti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020