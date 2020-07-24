Winning both finals 'best way' to prepare for Champions League: Thomas Tuchel

Ahead of the Coupe de France final, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said that winning the decider would be the "best way" to prepare for the Champions League. "For a club like Paris Saint-Germain, playing finals and winning trophies is important. That would be the best way to prepare for the Champions League. Saint-Etienne is also coming to try and win, that's our challenge," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"We have to move forward step by step, and not think about Lisbon. It's always a great challenge to play a final because there is a special atmosphere. That's why we're here," he added. PSG will play the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne on Saturday and will then face Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final on July 31 before heading to Champions League.

PSG are high on confidence as they won all their three friendlies in a dominating manner. The Tuchel-led thrashed Celtic FC by 4-0 in a friendly match at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The victory comes after big wins over Le Havre (9-0) and Waasland-Beveren (7-0) in friendlies.

The manager said they want to claim the trophy in both finals. "Of course, we want to win, and claim the trophy in both finals, and it starts on Friday. It's an important match, but not the easiest to prepare. But we'll be happy to be on the pitch and have the chance to play this final," he said. (ANI)