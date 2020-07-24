Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices close flat, metal and banking stocks witness profit booking

Equity benchmark indices closed flat after a volatile trading session on Friday due to weakness in Asian peers and selling pressure witnessed in metal and banking stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 16:12 IST
Equity indices close flat, metal and banking stocks witness profit booking
Reliance Industries closed 4.4 pc higher on Friday at Rs 2,148.40 per share. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices closed flat after a volatile trading session on Friday due to weakness in Asian peers and selling pressure witnessed in metal and banking stocks. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 12 points or 0.03 per cent at 38,129 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 21 points or 0.19 per cent at 11,194.

Except for Nifty IT which moved up by 1.5 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty metal down by 2.1 per cent, PSU bank by 1.8 per cent, private bank by 1 per cent and auto by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, metal major Hindalco dipped by 3.5 per cent at Rs 156.25 per share while JSW Steel lost by 2.5 per cent.

Private lender Axis Bank tumbled by 3.2 per cent and ICICI Bank by 2.6 per cent while State Bank of India closed 3.1 per cent lower. The other prominent losers were GAIL, Grasim, Tata Motors and Bharti Infratel. However, index heavyweight Reliance Industries advanced by 4.4 per cent to close the week at Rs 2,148.40 per share.

HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra gained by 4.7 per cent and 3.5 per cent respectively while Sun Pharma was up by 2.1 per cent. IT majors Wipro and Infosys showed marginal gains. Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped from six-month peaks as US-China tensions soured.

Tokyo was closed for a holiday but Nikkei futures traded 250 points below the cash close. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 2.21 per cent and South Korea's Kospi closed 0.71 per cent lower. (ANI)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: Congress MLAs supporting CM Gehlot raise slogans for Assembly session at Raj Bhawan

Congress MLAs supporting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot raised slogans at the Raj Bhawan on Friday after reports came to the fore that Governor Kalraj Mishra had denied convening the state Assembly session due to the COVID-19 pandemi...

FACTBOX-Hagia Sophia's changing status over centuries of history

Friday prayers were held at Istanbuls Hagia Sophia for the first time since President Tayyip Erdogan declared the building a mosque once again.It served as a Christian Byzantine cathedral for 900 years before Ottoman conquerors seized it. M...

HMSI crosses 11 lakh sales mark in domestic market for BS-VI compliant two wheelers

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India HMSI on Friday said it has crossed 11 lakh cumulative sales mark in the domestic market for BS-VI compliant two-wheelers. The company said it had ended 2019-20 fiscal with sales of over 6.5 lakh units of BS-V...

US-China trade war : India sees bright future for gems and jewellery trade

With the USA revoking the preferential trade status of Hong Kong earlier this month, India sees brighter future for its gems and jewellery exports, a senior jewellery export council official said on Friday. Gems and Jewellery Export Promoti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020