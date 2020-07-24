Soccer-West Ham sign Czech midfielder Soucek on permanent deal

West Ham United have signed Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague on a four-year contract after a successful loan spell, the Premier League club said on Friday. Soucek, who joined West Ham on loan in January, has scored three league goals this month as David Moyes's side ensured their Premier League survival with a game to spare.

No financial details were disclosed but British media reported West Ham have agreed a deal worth 19 million pounds ($24.21 million) with Slavia Prague for the 25-year-old defensive midfielder. "I'm delighted that Tomas has signed his permanent contract to secure his long-term future at the club," Moyes told the club's website https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2020/july/24-july/west-ham-united-complete-permanent-tomas-soucek-transfer.

"When I came in, we talked about needing another midfield player, to help Declan Rice and Mark Noble, and I think he's been a really good fit for us. "He's a terrific lad with very good physical capabilities. He has scored some really important goals for us, against Chelsea, Newcastle and Watford."

Capped 25 times by his country, Soucek is a two-time Czech first division title winner with Slavia Prague. ($1 = 0.7847 pounds)