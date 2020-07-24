Left Menu
Development News Edition

2nd-tier Spanish league player hospitalized with COVID-19

Fuenlabrada said that the unnamed player had “felt unwell and was taken to a hospital” in La Coruña in northwest Spain. The club said that the player, who earlier tested positive, “was not in serious condition and was taken to hospital as a precaution." The team has been quarantined in a hotel in La Coruña where it had traveled to play in the final round of the regular season when the outbreak was detected on Monday.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:27 IST
2nd-tier Spanish league player hospitalized with COVID-19

The Spanish second-division club that had an outbreak of coronavirus on its team said Friday that one of its players has been hospitalized as a precaution. Fuenlabrada said that the unnamed player had “felt unwell and was taken to a hospital” in La Coruña in northwest Spain.

The club said that the player, who earlier tested positive, “was not in serious condition and was taken to hospital as a precaution." The team has been quarantined in a hotel in La Coruña where it had traveled to play in the final round of the regular season when the outbreak was detected on Monday. A total of 16 Fuenlabrada players and staff have tested positive for the virus: 12 who went on the trip to play at Deportivo La Coruña and another four who remained in Madrid.

The Spanish league canceled the match between Fuenlabrada and Deportivo when the outbreak was detected hours before their match on Monday. The results of the final round meant Deportivo was relegated to the third division. Deportivo asked for all matches to be replayed, as did other clubs who felt they were hurt by the decision.

The league said they shouldn't be played again, but it could be up to the sports courts to eventually decide who will get promoted or relegated. Local officials in La Coruña have also complained about the apparent failure of safety protocols that permitted the Madrid-based Fuenlabrada to travel to their city.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Cong to hold protests across Rajasthan against BJP on Saturday

The Congress in Rajasthan will hold demonstrations in all district headquarters on Saturday against the BJPs conspiracy to murder democracy, the party said. This comes amid the political crisis in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has ...

Delhi HC issues notice on plea to upload Education Director's orders on fee increase proposal

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi government on a petition seeking directions to the Director of Education to upload orders passed by them while examining the fee increase proposal by recognised unaided schools. A ...

Narasimha Rao's contribution continues to shape modern India: Rahul Gandhi

Former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao played a pivotal role in ushering in an era of liberalisation in the country and his contribution continues to shape modern India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday. Congratulating the Congr...

Behave in Gandhian way: Gehlot tells his MLAs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday urged Congress MLAs sitting on a dharna at the Raj Bhawan here to behave in the Gandhian way as no confrontation is desirable, sources saidState Congress MLAs in the Gehlot camp are sitting on a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020