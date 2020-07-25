Left Menu
Brady has epic response to Hill's prediction of seven titles

Why not go 7 rings..." Brady, who turns 43 next month, wrote on Twitter. Perhaps Hill has forgotten that the New England Patriots defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game following the 2018 season on their way to Brady's sixth Super Bowl title.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady lobbed a shot at Tyreek Hill over social media after the Kansas City Chiefs speedster was quick to say that his team is a dynasty in the making and could win seven championships. Hill boasted that total on ESPN's "First Take" on Thursday, saying that it was one better than the six NBA titles that Michael Jordan won with the Chicago Bulls.

You know who also has six championships on his resume? Well, Brady. And he gave Hill a not-so-subtle reminder that he can earn his seventh championship ring -- this season. "Totally agree @cheetah. Why not go 7 rings..." Brady, who turns 43 next month, wrote on Twitter.

Perhaps Hill has forgotten that the New England Patriots defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game following the 2018 season on their way to Brady's sixth Super Bowl title. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 to claim their first NFL championship in 50 years.

