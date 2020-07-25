Soccer-PSG's Mbappe suffers ankle injury in French Cup final

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the French Cup final on Friday and had to be taken off, as football returned in the country after a four-month hiatus due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The 21-year-old World Cup-winner was injured by a clumsy tackle from St Etienne captain Loic Perrin in the 26th minute, with his right ankle turning as he fell. Perrin was sent off.

Mbappe is a key player in PSG's hunt for four titles this season. The Ligue 1 champions face Olympique Lyonnais in the League Cup final and have a Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta coming up next month.