NFL teams approve CBA changes; player reps to vote

They included approval of training camp roster rules, matters concerning league finances and how to operate during the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The NFLPA issued a short statement that its executive committee endorsed the plan, which will go to a vote of player representatives for each team.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 02:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The NFL Players Association agreed to recommend proposed changes to the collective bargaining agreement on Friday afternoon, moving training camps a step closer to opening next week. In a meeting earlier in the day between league and team officials, the 32 clubs agreed to several key factors. They included approval of training camp roster rules, matters concerning league finances and how to operate during the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The NFLPA issued a short statement that its executive committee endorsed the plan, which will go to a vote of player representatives for each team. "The NFLPA Executive Committee voted unanimously to recommend the proposed changes to the CBA," the statement read.

Among the key agreements was maintaining the salary cap as is in 2020 ($198.2 million) and setting the 2021 salary cap at a minimum of $175 million. If the league's revenues are more than anticipated, the cap floor could rise. In addition, the agreement allows teams to spread losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic over four years starting in 2021, NFL Network reported.

Schefter said the teams also settled on an 80-man roster deadline of Aug. 16, before players practice in pads. Teams could have up to 90 players in camp if they split into two squads that train in separate facilities. Tuesday is the reporting date for 30 teams.

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are due to start camp on Sunday because they will play earlier than other teams. They are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 10 in Kansas City, while the rest of the teams begin play on Sept. 13.

