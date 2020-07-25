Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Baseball's long-delayed debut sets TV ratings records on ESPN

The opening night of Major League Baseball's virus-shortened 2020 season set TV viewership records for Walt Disney Co's ESPN sports channel, the network said on Friday. Four million people, on average, watched the New York Yankees beat defending champions the Washington Nationals on Thursday in the first game of a season delayed by four months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Report: Red Sox' Rodriguez has virus-related heart issue

Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is battling a heart condition linked to his COVID-19 diagnosis, Boston radio station WEEI reported Friday, citing sources. On Thursday, manager Ron Roenicke told reporters in a video conference call that the left-hander was shut down from baseball activities after suffering "minor complications" in his attempt to move on from his coronavirus battle. League, players agree on adjustments for 2020 season

The NFL and its players' union agreed on changes to the 2020 collective bargaining agreement on Friday, clearing the way for training camp and the upcoming season. Training camps are set to open for all players on July 28, with the season opener slated for Sept. 10, as the league, players and teams across the country adopt health and safety protocols designed to reduce the risk of playing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Entire Michigan State football team under quarantine

The entire Michigan State football team entered a 14-day quarantine period following more positive tests for the coronavirus, the school announced Friday. On Wednesday, the Spartans paused workouts after one staff member tested positive. A second staffer and one player tested positive on Thursday. Microsoft, NBA team up to put virtual fans in basketball arenas

When the National Basketball Association restarts its coronavirus-interrupted season on July 30 in its "bubble" in Orlando, Florida, the stands could have more than 300 fans - none of whom will actually be in the arena. Microsoft Corp and the NBA said on Friday they have joined forces to put "virtual" fans in the stands of each game using Microsoft's Teams app and giant screens. Woods to skip WGC event to prepare for PGA Championship

Tiger Woods, who has made one start in five months, said on Friday he will skip next week's World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational so he can prepare for the Aug. 6-9 PGA Championship in San Francisco. The decision means the Masters champion, who is one win shy of a record-breaking 83 PGA Tour victories, will go into the year's first major having played just one event since the PGA Tour returned in June from its three-month COVID-19 hiatus. With a year to go, support slides for pandemic-hit Tokyo Olympics

Several dozen protesters in masks gathered in front of Japan's National Stadium on Friday, the day the Olympic Games should have begun, to protest against holding them next year given the danger of the novel coronavirus. The Games were postponed in March as the coronavirus swept the world and the government is determined that they go ahead next year. U.S. GP cancellation is a big loss, says promoter

The cancellation of the U.S. Grand Prix is a big loss for Texas but Austin's Circuit of the Americas will aim to attract more fans next year, promoter Bobby Epstein said on Friday after Formula One's announcement. The sport scrapped all four races in North and South America due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a blow for the sport's hopes in a region it views as key for future growth. PSG beat 10-man St Etienne to win French Cup but Mbappe injured

Paris St Germain's Neymar struck early to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man St Etienne as they claimed a record-extending 13th Coupe de France on Friday in a near empty stadium as French soccer came out of a four-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Brazilian scored on the rebound in the 14th minute after PSG fellow forward Kylian Mbappe sprinted clear and saw his shot blocked by goalkeeper Jessy Moulin, with only 5,000 fans in the 80,000-seater Stade de France due to strict health protocols. Rivera: Washington months away from new team name

Fans of the Washington Football Team shouldn't expect a permanent name or a new logo for their NFL club anytime soon. Coach Ron Rivera told "CBS This Morning" on Friday that rebranding the franchise long known as the Redskins could take up to 18 months, meaning it could be known simply as the Washington Football Team even to start the 2021 season.