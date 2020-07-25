Left Menu
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has bit back at Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, saying that his side is not "arrogant".

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 25-07-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 09:27 IST
'We aren't arrogant': Klopp on Lampard's accusation
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has bit back at Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, saying that his side is not "arrogant". His remark comes as Lampard had clashed against Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders during Chelsea's 3-5 defeat against Liverpool last week.

After this week, Lampard has warned Liverpool to not get too arrogant. "We are not arrogant, we are pretty much the opposite. But in a moment like this in an argument, you want to say something to hurt the other person. I have no problem with that but at the final whistle close the book. He didn't do that and that is what I don't like," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"You cannot hit me and my bench with something like that because we are not arrogant. Frank was obviously in a really competitive mood and I respect that a lot. From my point of view in this sort of situation, you can say pretty much what you want. For me, after the game it is completely over," he added. When asked whether he failed to keep an argument with a fellow coach just to the field, Klopp replied: "I don't remember but probably, yes."

"I really don't know. I respect all the other coaches. When you have a little look at yourself and know how outraged you can be in different situations - because we all have our own subjective view on a situation: foul, no foul, handball, and you feel that it's not fair and you feel you cannot wait until after the game. That happens," he added. Liverpool has already secured the Premier League 2019-20 season as the side has an unassailable lead at the top.

The side was presented with the Premier League trophy after the match against Chelsea on Wednesday. Liverpool will take on Newcastle United in their final league game on Sunday, July 26. (ANI)

