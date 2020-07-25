Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't know why people compared me with Warne, says Anil Kumble

Former India spinner Anil Kumble said that he has never understood why people compared him with Australia's Shane Warne.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 11:04 IST
Don't know why people compared me with Warne, says Anil Kumble
Former India spinner Anil Kumble . Image Credit: ANI

Former India spinner Anil Kumble said that he has never understood why people compared him with Australia's Shane Warne. Kumble was doing an Instagram live session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa and it was then that the spinner also talked about being the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

"It feels really wonderful to finish with these many wickets. I never bothered about statistics or what my average should be, I wanted to bowl the whole day and be the one to take wickets. To finish as the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests alongside Murali and Warne is very special. All three of us played in the same era, there were a lot of comparisons, I do not know why people compared me with Warne. Warne was someone really different and he was on a different plane," Kumble told Mbangwa during the interaction. "These two guys could spin the ball on any surface so it became really difficult for me when they started comparing me with Warne and Murali. I learnt a lot by watching them both bowl," he added.

The Indian spinner announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008. He finished with 619 wickets in the longest format of the game. He has the third-highest number of wickets in Tests, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708).

Kumble is the second bowler in the history of international cricket after England's Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match. He had achieved the feat against Pakistan in 1999 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. Kumble had bowling figures of 10-74 from 26.3 overs in the second innings of the Test match.

Kumble will be coaching Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL). (ANI)

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

CRPF sub-inspector shoots dead senior, then himself in Delhi; probe underway

A Central Reserve Police Force CRPF sub-inspector allegedly shot dead his senior before killing himself in Lodhi Estate area here on Friday night, officials said on Saturday. Karnail Singh, a sub-inspector of 122nd Battalion killed his coll...

C'garh: Elderly man killed by wild elephants in Jashpur

A 75-year-old man was killed by a herd of wild elephants in a village in the forest of Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district, a forest official said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night when Sadhoram Toppo was trying to escape afte...

Jays' Shoemaker eager to take mound against Rays

Toronto starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker has been training hard for the season since March, and hes hoping to add to the Blue Jays winning ways. Shoemaker gets the ball for the Blue Jays as they try to win their season-opening three-game ser...

India, UK affirm commitment towards free trade agreement

India and the UK have affirmed their commitment to negotiate a free trade agreement FTA with a view to further strengthen economic ties, the commerce ministry said on Saturday. The issue was discussed in the 14th Joint Economic and Trade Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020