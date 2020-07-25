Left Menu
I'm champion of last five matches, says Jose Mourinho

"I am the champion of the last five matches," said Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho, while trying to explain that his tenure with the side has not been as bad as people are making it out to be.

25-07-2020
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho . Image Credit: ANI

"I am the champion of the last five matches," said Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho, while trying to explain that his tenure with the side has not been as bad as people are making it out to be. Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Mourinho had replaced Mauricio Pochettino as head coach of Tottenham in November last year.

The side has shown glimpses of form under Mourinho, but it has failed to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League standings. "If you think I need to show my worth, okay, im going to try. If this is about individuals and an individual approach, lets go for an easy one. I'm fourth in the league since arriving. I arrived 14th, eight points from Arsenal, 12 from a Champions League position. But if the league starts only for me, if you want to go in that direction, I'm fourth in the league," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"If you think that's bad, that's your opinion. If you want to laugh with me, I'm the champion of the last five matches," he added. Tottenham has managed to secure 13 points from their last five matches.

"I try to do my best all the time, I'm not worried about proving anything. My most important match is the next one, the most important season is the next one. It's not what you think, anything that can come from outside, that can motivate me more or less. It's just my nature; I don't need that. I look forward to next season," Mourinho said. In their last match, Tottenham defeated Leicester City 3-0 to rise to the seventh place in the Premier League standings.

Tottenham currently has 58 points from 37 matches and it will take on Crystal Palace in their final league game on Sunday, July 26. (ANI)

