Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Blues defence sends Chiefs to seventh successive defeat

The Auckland Blues got back on the winning path as they sent the Waikato Chiefs crashing to an unwanted record with a 21-17 victory in a defensively focussed Super Rugby Aotearoa clash at Eden Park on Sunday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 26-07-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 11:02 IST
Rugby-Blues defence sends Chiefs to seventh successive defeat

The Auckland Blues got back on the winning path as they sent the Waikato Chiefs crashing to an unwanted record with a 21-17 victory in a defensively focussed Super Rugby Aotearoa clash at Eden Park on Sunday. The Blues produced a massive defensive effort on their goal line in the final five minutes to preserve a win that moved them to 17 competition points, two behind the table-topping Canterbury Crusaders, who have a game in hand.

The Crusaders suffered their first loss of the domestic competition on Saturday, when the Wellington Hurricanes beat them 34-32 in Christchurch. Both the Blues and Chiefs were desperate heading into the match to arrest their respective slides with the Auckland side having lost their last two games after winning the first three.

The Chiefs were in even more dire straits, having lost their last six games across both Super Rugby and the domestic competition and Sunday's defeat was a team-record seventh in succession. The home side, with Beauden Barrett in his preferred position of flyhalf, looked the most dangerous as they raced out to a 14-0 lead courtesy of converted tries to Matt Duffie and captain Patrick Tuipulotu.

The Chiefs, however, helped by a succession of penalties against the Blues, gradually began to build sustained pressure but were held out by a staunch defence and only had a try to Lachlan Boshier to show for all of their first-half endeavour. Solomon Alaimalo tied the game up after he finished off a sweeping movement in which Brad Weber, Aaron Cruden and Anton Lienert-Brown combined beautifully for an attack down the blind side early in the second.

Damian McKenzie gave the Chiefs the lead for the first time when he slotted a penalty three minutes later before Blues scrumhalf Finlay Christie grabbed the advantage back with the home side's third try.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi urges people to fight coronavirus with 'full awareness and vigilance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated the importance of wearing masks and social distancing and urged the country to fight the battle against coronavirus with full awareness and vigilance. During his monthly Mann ki Baat program...

MLB roundup: Absent Strasburg, Nats take down Yankees

Victor Robles homered and drove in four runs as the host Washington Nationals overcame five errors and the absence of Stephen Strasburg to record a 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night. After the Nationals were held to on...

Delhi govt to launch job portal, which will act as common platform for companies looking to hire and job seekers: Minister Gopal Rai.

Delhi govt to launch job portal, which will act as common platform for companies looking to hire and job seekers Minister Gopal Rai....

BJP misusing constitutional institutions: Raj Congress in-charge

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is playing with democratic values and traditions by misusing constitutional institutions. Taking part in the partys SpeakUpForDemocracy campaig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020