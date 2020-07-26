Baseball-Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 a day after playing in their season-opener on Friday, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Saturday. Davidson, who was tested before the game, went 0-for-2 as the designated hitter as the Reds cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at the Great American Ball Park.

The 29-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of the Reds' second game of the season, a 6-4 defeat by the Tigers on Saturday. "Of course, there is concern just like everyone dealing with this virus," said Reds manager David Bell. "First and foremost, we just want Matty to take care of himself.

"This has become a very close team. Everyone cares a lot about one another. We just want him to focus on getting healthy, number one. But absolutely, it crosses your mind." In line with MLB protocols, Davidson will need to return two negative tests at least 24 hours apart before being eligible to return.

The Reds signed Davidson, who previously played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox, to a minor league deal earlier this year.