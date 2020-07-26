Left Menu
Development News Edition

First Indian athlete to compete amid COVID-19 pandemic, Srabani aims for second Olympics

I chose to train at a better place no matter the struggles I have to face," said Nanda, who has been taking part in athletic meets in Jamaica since 2017. Representing the MVP Track club, she won heat two in 11.78 seconds for a third-place finish overall in the meet which also featured the likes of reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson and sprint great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 13:19 IST
First Indian athlete to compete amid COVID-19 pandemic, Srabani aims for second Olympics

Ace sprinter Srabani Nanda has not been a regular in the Indian athletics team for a while now but she is leaving no stone unturned to make a second Olympic appearance, spending whatever she has to train in far off Jamaica amid a raging pandemic. The 29-year-old Nanda became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to participate in a competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic, running the 100m race at the Velocity Fest meeting in Kingston earlier this week.

She has been based in Jamaica since the beginning of the year and is counts herself fortunate to have employers, who gave her the freedom to train with full salary. "I work with Hydropower Corporation of Odisha government, they give me salary and support to train full-time. Whatever is the (financial) gap, I manage myself and friends also help me," she told PTI from Jamaica. "I am here from the beginning of this season. I do train sometimes and compete sometimes. I chose to train at a better place no matter the struggles I have to face," said Nanda, who has been taking part in athletic meets in Jamaica since 2017.

Representing the MVP Track club, she won heat two in 11.78 seconds for a third-place finish overall in the meet which also featured the likes of reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson and sprint great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Nanda's last international medal -- a bronze in 4x100m relay -- came from the Asian Athletics Championships in 2017 held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Since then, she has not been a part of the Indian team, which competed in top meets like the Asian and World Championships in 2019. She is, however, hopeful of making the cut for Tokyo Olympics, which will not been an easy task with the qualifying timings in both the 100m and 200m events (11.15sec and 22.80sec respectively) being well above her personal best.

"Right now I am training for both (100m and 200m). I am confident about both the events. I focus on myself and to do well is my priority. I have to be confident with hope," she said when asked whether she truly sees herself making the cut for the Olympics next year. Nanda competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 200m event and finished sixth in her heat race. She has a personal bests of 11.45 and 23.07 seconds in 100m and 200m respectively.

Asked if competing in the middle of a pandemic was disconcerting, Nanda said she did not feel anything special. "Now everywhere people are competing according to situations. Yes, we do maintain social distancing, it is compulsory and spectators are not allowed in the stadium when we raced," she said.

Jamaica is one of the least COVID-19 affected countries in the world with just 116 active cases at present (837 total cases with 711 already recovered). Asked about competing along with some of the world's best sprinters like Thomson and Fraser-Pryce, she said, "Elaine Thomson is in my club MVP Track Club and all of them are good. It is a huge experience and I am learning a lot." Asked if she will return to India to take part in the domestic events planned later this year, nanda said, "I am not sure about anything in this situation. My coach will decide, it depends on the situation.

The Athletics Federation of India has tentatively fixed September 12 as the start date for the domestic season..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Naxal menace: 40 kg IED recovered in Chhattisgarh

A powerful 40 kg improvised explosive device IED planted by Maoists was recovered in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Sunday, police said. The explosive, packed in a big plastic container, was unearthed by a joint team of various security ...

No mention of floor test in Raj govt proposal to Guv: Sources

There is no mention of a floor test in the Rajasthan government proposal to the governor asking him to start Assembly session from July 31, said sources on Sunday. Rajasthan governments proposal to the Governor asks to start Assembly Sessio...

Angels' Ohtani set for 2020 pitching debut vs. A's

Two days after making Major League Baseball history simply by trotting out to second base, right-hander Shohei Ohtani will return to the pitchers mound for the first time in almost two years when he leads the Los Angeles Angels against the ...

Britain moved on Spain after data showed jump in coronavirus cases, says Raab

Britain acted swiftly to impose a quarantine on travellers returning from Spain after seeing data on Friday recording a large jump in coronavirus cases, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.Asked by Sky News why the decision was tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020