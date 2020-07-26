Maguire will leave all feelings to one side during Leicester City clash: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Harry Maguire will leave "all feelings to one side" when competing against his former club Leicester City. "Obviously he's had a rollercoaster of a season with us and he had a great spell at Leicester, he's got feelings for Leicester so it's a special game in one respect [for him] but then again it's a game of football and I know how Harry focuses on the job at hand. He'll leave all feelings to one side for 90 plus minutes," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Maguire played for Leicester City before making a move to Old Trafford in August last year. Man United sit on the third position on the Premier League table with 63 points, a point ahead of the fifth-placed Leicester City. A draw at the King Power Stadium will be enough for Solskjaer's men to secure Champions League qualification for 2020/21.

Solskjaer said they are solely focusing on winning the game against Leicester City. "We're chasing a position in the top four and that means a position in the Champions League and everyone wants to be in the Champions League, playing against the best teams and challenging yourself. Now is not the time to think about that at all though, now it's time to think about getting this game played and winning it," he said.

Man United will take on Leicester City today. (ANI)