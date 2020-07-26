Left Menu
Development News Edition

England 86-0, leads by 258 in deciding Test vs WI

By dismissing the Windies for 197 before lunch thanks to four wickets from Stuart Broad, England took a lead of 172 runs into the second innings and was on course to take a formidable advantage into the final two days in Manchester. Burns was on 38 and Sibley was 40 not out.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:02 IST
England 86-0, leads by 258 in deciding Test vs WI

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley were sharing an unbeaten opening stand of 86 as England built up a 258-run lead over the West Indies by tea on day three of the deciding third Test at Old Trafford on Sunday. By dismissing the Windies for 197 before lunch thanks to four wickets from Stuart Broad, England took a lead of 172 runs into the second innings and was on course to take a formidable advantage into the final two days in Manchester.

Burns was on 38 and Sibley was 40 not out. Earlier, Broad finished with figures of 6-31 to move onto 497 Test wickets and continue his brilliant form in this match, having already smashed a game-turning 45-ball 62 at the end of England's first innings.

Resuming on 137-6, Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich reached their first target — getting the West Indies past the follow-on mark — as England started Day 3 with the same pacemen who finished Saturday, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes. However, it all changed when veterans Broad and James Anderson came into the attack.

Off his third delivery of the day, Broad trapped Holder lbw for 46, with a review backing up the on-field decision. Then, off his third over, Broad removed Rahkeem Cornwall (10) and Kemar Roach (0) in the space of four balls.

Broad then took the sixth wicket when Dowrich (37) slashed at a short ball and Woakes snaffled the catch after getting round from mid-on. Broad was dropped for the first Test — won by the West Indies in Southampton — and didn't take it well, expressing his disappointment in a TV interview during the match.

Restored for the second test in Manchester, Broad took three wickets in each innings in a win for England. In the third Test, he has made his best score with the bat since 2013 and taken his 18th five-wicket haul in Tests.

The West Indies were further hampered when wicketkeeper Dowrich had to leave the field after taking a ball from Shannon Gabriel in the mouth. Joshua da Silva came on as a replacement for Dowrich. AP KHS KHS.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Laptop incentive scheme for Class XII students resumes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced resumption of a state government scheme to give laptops to meritorious Class XII students. Chouhan, who is hospitalized on being detected with COVID-19 on Saturday, mad...

Reports: Giants to release K Rosas, sign Catanzaro

The New York Giants are releasing Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas following a hit-and-run arrest earlier this summer, multiple outlets reported Sunday. Rosas was arrested in Butte County, Calif., after a June 15 car accident. Police said he w...

Spanish league cancels game involving club affected by virus

The second-division game postponed because of an outbreak of coronavirus cases will not be played, the Spanish league said Sunday. The league made the announcement after new test results took the total number of COVID-19 cases at club Fuenl...

If enemy attacks us, we will give befitting response as shown in Kargil: Rajnath

If an enemy attacks India, it will give a befitting response as shown in Kargil, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said on the 21st anniversary of the countrys victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. He also said India is a peace lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020