Red Sox LHP Rodriguez discusses heart issue

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 01:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez told reporters on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with myocarditis, an issue believed to be related to his coronavirus battle. The 27-year-old Rodriguez said he is waiting on additional test results. He was shut down from participating in baseball activities on Thursday.

"That's why the doctors tell me to just take a week, just rest, don't let your heart get too much heart rate," Rodriguez said. "If it goes away, just go back to work." Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to The Mayo Clinic, it is typically caused by a viral infection and a severe case can lead to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat, and sudden death.

Rodriguez said he was informed by doctors that about 10 to 20 percent of people who have contracted COVID-19 also have been diagnosed with myocarditis. He said talking to his mother -- who is a nurse -- has been a comforting feeling as he deals with the issue. "That's the most important part of your body, so when you hear that, the first time I hear it was kind of scared a little," Rodriguez said. "Now that I know what it is, it's still scary, but I know exactly what it is. Just talk to my mom, talk to my wife, they know what I have and everything. Now we just gotta take the rest. That's hard, but you gotta take a rest."

The Red Sox announced on July 7 that Rodriguez has tested positive for COVID-19. The club placed him on the injured list on July 15. He recently reported unusual tiredness after a 20-pitch bullpen session.

Rodriguez was in line to be the team's Opening Day starter after ace Chris Sale required season-ending Tommy John surgery and David Price was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason. Instead, it has been a rough past few weeks for the Venezuelan, who is coming off his best major league campaign. Rodriguez posted a 19-6 record with a 3.81 ERA in 2019 and set career-bests in wins, ERA, innings (203 1/3), starts (34) and strikeouts (213).

Rodriguez said he doesn't know how long it will be before he can take the mound in a game. "As soon as I throw the first ball, I'll let you know. I need to know how my shoulder feels," he said. "It could be more, it could be less. It depends how it feels the first time I throw the ball."

