Brewers activate LHP Lauer, designate RHP Morin

The Milwaukee Brewers activated left-hander Eric Lauer from the COVID-19 list on Sunday and designated right-hander Mike Morin for assignment. Lauer never tested positive for the coronavirus but was placed on the list two weeks ago because he was in close contact with someone who did test positive. The 25-year-old initially went into quarantine and has been working toward his return.

He pitched at the team's alternate training site in Appleton, Wis., on Wednesday and was deemed ready to pitch in the majors. "He's ready to go," Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters. "We stretched him out. He went a little farther than he did his last outing (of camp)."

Lauer is beginning his first season with Milwaukee after being acquired in an offseason deal from the San Diego Padres. Lauer was 14-17 with a 4.40 ERA in 53 appearances (52 starts) in two seasons in San Diego. Morin, 29, is 11-11 with a 4.65 ERA in 238 career relief appearances with the Los Angeles Angels (2014-17), Kansas City Royals (2017), Seattle Mariners (2018), Minnesota Twins (2019) and Philadelphia Phillies (2019).

He went 1-3 with a 4.62 ERA while splitting last season with the Twins (23 appearances) and Phillies (29 games).