Story clubs two HRs as Rockies knock off Rangers

Daniel Murphy had two hits and Wade Davis pitched a perfect ninth for his second save in as many games. Joey Gallo homered and Nick Solak had two hits for Texas, which lost starter Corey Kluber after one inning due to tightness in his right shoulder.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 03:35 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 03:35 IST
Trevor Story homered twice, Kyle Freeland tossed six solid innings, and the Colorado Rockies beat the host Texas Rangers 5-4 in Arlington on Sunday. Daniel Murphy had two hits and Wade Davis pitched a perfect ninth for his second save in as many games.

Joey Gallo homered and Nick Solak had two hits for Texas, which lost starter Corey Kluber after one inning due to tightness in his right shoulder. Kluber, acquired from Cleveland in a trade in the offseason, lasted just one inning in his debut with his hometown team. He threw 18 pitches and walked one but didn't allow a run in his first game since suffering a fractured right arm May 1, 2019.

Kluber, 34, won the American League Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017 with the Indians but was just 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA in seven starts in 2019. Gallo put the Rangers ahead 1-0 with a leadoff homer in the second inning, his first of the season. Texas added another run in the third when Rob Refsnyder led off with a double, Elvis Andrus reached on a bunt single and Refsnyder scored on Solak's single to right.

Freeland (1-0) retired the final eight batters he faced and finished with five strikeouts, walked three and allowed two runs on four hits. The Rockies came back in the fourth against reliever Joe Palumbo (0-1). Story followed a walk by David Dahl with a homer just over the wall in right. Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado singled and Murphy reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases.

Jesse Chavez relieved Palumbo and Blackmon scored on a sacrifice fly from Ryan McMahon to give Colorado a 3-2 lead. Story led off the sixth with his second homer of the game and of the season to make it 4-2. The Rockies added another run in the ninth when Murphy led off with a double and Tony Wolters' single scored pinch-runner Chris Owings from second.

Texas had just one hit and two baserunners after the third inning. --Field Level Media

