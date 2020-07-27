Soccer-Watford have to reflect after relegation: interim boss Mullins

Watford's interim head coach Hayden Mullins says he was partly to blame for their relegation from the Premier League after failing to win either of his two games in charge. Watford were three points clear of the relegation zone with two games to play when they parted ways with Nigel Pearson and appointed Mullins caretaker manager.

A 4-0 defeat by Manchester City dropped them into the bottom three and a 3-2 loss at Arsenal on Sunday sealed their fate. "You've got 38 games to stay in the division and ultimately we haven't done enough as a team. It's a tough one to have a look at and we have to give time for everyone to reflect," Mullins said.

"I always look at myself first. We knew there were two tough games and there was always a possibility that we were going to get beaten. I take it personally, I've been at the club a long time now, the last two games I was in charge."