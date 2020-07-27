Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tigers RHP Fulmer to make long-awaited return

The 2016 American League Rookie of the Year missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old right-hander tuned up for his matchup against Central Division rival Kansas City by throwing two scoreless innings during an exhibition game at Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:31 IST
Tigers RHP Fulmer to make long-awaited return

The Detroit Tigers will use an opener in their home opener on Monday. For Michael Fulmer, it's more like a new beginning. Fulmer has not thrown a pitch in a regular-season game since Sept. 15, 2018. The 2016 American League Rookie of the Year missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The 27-year-old right-hander tuned up for his matchup against Central Division rival Kansas City by throwing two scoreless innings during an exhibition game at Cincinnati on Wednesday. "It's been a long road," he said to the Detroit News and other media members after that stint. "I'm just ecstatic to be back. All the hard work that I put in, all the hard work the organization put in -- the training staff, the strength and conditioning staff, the physical therapists -- I can't thank everybody enough."

Fulmer has struggled with injuries since his splashy rookie season, when he posted an 11-7 record and a 3.06 ERA in 26 starts. During his third season in 2018, he battled a variety of ailments while going 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA in 24 starts. He anticipated much better results last season before injuring his elbow during spring training.

The delayed start of this season allowed him to complete his rehab. He hasn't quite regained his previous velocity but he was still throwing fastballs in the 93-94 mph range against the Reds. He's also added a curveball to his arsenal. "All these intrasquad games and live batting practices, especially the exhibition game last Wednesday, I've been super nervous," he told the News. "And I don't think it's a bad thing. I think it's those good nerves you get from starting the home opener."

Fulmer won't pitch long enough to get a victory on Monday. He's not expected to go beyond three innings during his starts. It's a victory just to have the one-time ace back in the rotation.

"He was one of the top pitchers in this organization, and in baseball, for a good while -- headed that way, for sure," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "To go through what he's done and fight back this long, he's never given up. ... This is a big moment for our team and it's a big moment for him." Fulmer has faced the Royals nine times during his career, posting a 2-5 record with a 4.13 ERA.

The Tigers are beginning a nine-game homestand, including four games against the Royals. Left-hander Mike Montgomery will take the mound for the Royals. He made 13 starts for Kansas City after coming over from the Chicago Cubs in a trade last July and posted a 2-7 record and 4.64 ERA. One of those victories did come against Detroit.

In four career outings against the Tigers, he's 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA. He pitched in an exhibition game against Houston on Monday and went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and five runs, though only one earned run. "I definitely had a little more nerves when you face a team in a different uniform," Montgomery said to MLB.com afterward. "First couple of innings, I was just trying to slow it down and get my delivery down. ... All in all, I think it was OK."

Montgomery gave up a pair of fourth-inning homers in the exhibition. "Ramifications of this game are different than regular season. I was just trying to throw as many fastballs as I could," he said. "That's something I might not do in the regular season."

The Royals dropped two of three to Cleveland in their opening series, while Detroit took two of three from Cincinnati. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Will keep enough vaccine doses for Parsis: Poonawalla

More than enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will be kept for the Parsi community, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the vaccines local manufacturer Serum Institute of India SII, ha...

MP man escapes after shooting dead wife, her alleged lover

A 30-year-old labourer allegedly shot dead his wife and a man with whom he believed she was having an affair in Mau in Madhya Pradeshs Bhind district, police said on Monday. Anand Yadav shot his wife Saroj 25 at their home in Hatwara area o...

Rajasthan HC asks Additional Advocate General to seek info from Speaker on plea against BSP-Cong merger

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked Additional Advocate General RP Singh, appearing for the state government, to seek all information from the Assembly Speaker regarding the petition by a BJP MLA and inform the court. BJP MLA Madan Dil...

COVID-19 recovered cases cross nine-lakh mark in the country, fatality rate dips to 2.28 pc

The case fatality rate CFR for COVID-19 has been constantly falling in India and is currently at 2.28 per cent, while the total recovered cases crossed nine lakhs in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. This, accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020