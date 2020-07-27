Left Menu
Development News Edition

James makes rare start for Astros against Mariners

In the latter stages of the Houston Astros' 7-6 loss to the visiting Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, a published report revealed Astros veteran ace Justin Verlander would be lost for the season to an elbow injury, a malady that could prove catastrophic for the World Series hopefuls.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:33 IST
James makes rare start for Astros against Mariners
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

In the latter stages of the Houston Astros' 7-6 loss to the visiting Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, a published report revealed Astros veteran ace Justin Verlander would be lost for the season to an elbow injury, a malady that could prove catastrophic for the World Series hopefuls. Astros manager Dusty Baker tried to walk back that report following the game, bristling at the notion that Verlander, the 2019 American League Cy Young Award winner, would be shelved.

"We know it's a forearm strain," Baker told reporters. "He's being seen by the doctor and he'll probably be shut down for a couple weeks ... and we'll reevaluate it from there. That's all I can tell you." The Astros (2-1), set to host Seattle in the finale of a four-game set Monday, will be tasked to replace Verlander in a rotation that lost co-ace Gerrit Cole to free agency in the offseason. Verlander threw 73 pitches over six innings Friday against Seattle, and while he recorded just one swing and miss on 40 four-seam fastballs, there was no indication of an injury. According to Baker, Verlander wanted to pitch the seventh inning despite sharing that his arm felt "tender" during his appearance. Verlander underwent an MRI exam, the results of which were undisclosed.

"We're looking into that," Baker said of uncovering rotation options. "We know we're a little short, especially on veteran arms. We're still trying to decide who can help us, who's ready and who can throw strikes and quality strikes. We'll go back to the drawing board and figure it out." Right-hander Josh James (5-1, 4.70 ERA in 2019) will make just his fifth career start for the Astros on Monday. James appeared in 49 games for Houston last season, recording 100 strikeouts over 61 1/3 innings. In his lone start of 2019, James pitched a scoreless inning against the Los Angeles Angels as the opener. Over four career starts, James is 2-0 with a 2.20 ERA.

James is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA over seven career appearances (one start) against the Mariners. "For them to give me the ball as a starter in this kind of team and depth that we have, it means the world," James said. "I'm extremely grateful, so I'm looking forward to getting the ball (Monday) and going out and performing.

"It's super special to be on a World Series-caliber team and to be in the rotation I think is big. I think anybody would want to be in my situation. I'm grateful and I feel tremendously blessed to get the opportunity to get the ball." Right-hander Kendall Graveman (1-5, 7.60 ERA in 2018) will start the series finale for the Mariners on Monday in what will be his first appearance since May 11, 2018, with the Oakland Athletics. Graveman missed the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on July 30, 2018. He is 4-3 with a 3.71 ERA over nine career starts against the Astros but hasn't pitched against Houston since Sept. 10, 2017, when he allowed one run on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings in a 10-2 win. His last appearance at Minute Maid Park came on Aug. 19, 2017, when he allowed two runs on six hits and three walks in six innings.

With 13 Mariners position players making their debut last Friday, Seattle will continue to use every game as an opportunity to develop while also pursuing the foremost goals of victories. "It's all we can do is keep grinding out and some of our young guys get more comfortable as this thing goes along," Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan HC asks Additional Advocate General to seek info from Speaker on plea against BSP-Cong merger

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked Additional Advocate General RP Singh, appearing for the state government, to seek all information from the Assembly Speaker regarding the petition by a BJP MLA and inform the court. BJP MLA Madan Dil...

COVID-19 recovered cases cross nine-lakh mark in the country, fatality rate dips to 2.28 pc

The case fatality rate CFR for COVID-19 has been constantly falling in India and is currently at 2.28 per cent, while the total recovered cases crossed nine lakhs in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. This, accor...

Hong Kong shares fall as Sino-U.S. tensions, COVID surge weigh

Hong Kong shares fell on Monday, extending losses from the previous session on rising Sino-U.S. tensions, and as a jump in COVID-19 cases in the city weighed on investor sentiment. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 102.07 ...

Karisma Kapoor channels 'Monday Mood' with throwback video

Channelling her Monday mood with a glamorous throwback video, actor Karisma Kapoor treated her fans with a glamorous blast from the past clip. Monday mood blastfromthepast letscheer, wrote the 46-year-old star alongside the intriguing video...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020