Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Hoffenheim appoint Bayern reserves coach Hoeness as manager

"We have been in contact with Sebastian Hoeness for some time because we were impressed with his work and because his attitude towards football fits perfectly with our philosophy and strategy at TSG," said Hoffenheim sports director Alexander Rosen. Hoffenheim finished in sixth place last season and will compete in the Europa League next term.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:26 IST
Soccer-Hoffenheim appoint Bayern reserves coach Hoeness as manager

Bundesliga club Hoffenheim have named Sebastian Hoeness, nephew of former Bayern Munich president Uli, as their new head coach after he led Bayern's reserves to the third division title. The 38-year-old, who coached the Bayern Under-23s to the title straight after winning promotion, has signed a contract through to 2023, Hoffenheim said in a statement on Monday.

The son of former Germany international Dieter Hoeness, Sebastian never played in the top division but had a brief spell at Hoffenheim in 2006-07 before moving into coaching following three years playing for Hertha Berlin reserves. "We have been in contact with Sebastian Hoeness for some time because we were impressed with his work and because his attitude towards football fits perfectly with our philosophy and strategy at TSG," said Hoffenheim sports director Alexander Rosen.

Hoffenheim finished in sixth place last season and will compete in the Europa League next term. "The work at Hoffenheim is a big challenge which I am looking forward to," Hoeness said. "The basic philosophy is identical with my idea of football: attacking, courageous, flexible and always active."

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks UGC to respond on pleas against direction to conduct final year exam by Sept 30

The Supreme Court Monday directed the University Grants Commission UGC to respond to the petitions which have challenged the July 6 directive to all the universities and colleges to conduct final year examinations by September 30 amid the C...

Govt launches 'Mausam' app for weather forecasts

Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday launched a mobile application which will provide city-wise weather forecasts, nowcasts and other warnings. The mobile application, Mausam, has been designed and developed jointly by the Intern...

Iran moves mock-up US carrier to mouth of Gulf - satellite images

Iran has moved a mock-up U.S. aircraft carrier to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, satellite images show, suggesting it will use the look-alike vessel for target practice in war games in a Gulf shipping channel vital to world oil exports. Th...

Tanzania opposition leader who survived 2017 gun attack to return from exile

A Tanzanian opposition leader and potential presidential candidate said on Monday he had started his return journey to the East African nation, days after police warned his supporters against gathering unlawfully to welcome him. Tundu Lissu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020