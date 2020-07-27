Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFA secy to get inaugural Best Administrator Award on Mohun Bagan Day

Hockey stalwart Ashok Kumar, a key member of India's 1975 World Cup-winning team, will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Gurbux Singh and Palash Nandi will be given the club's highest honour, the Mohun Bagan Ratna. Mohun Bagan Day is celebrated every year on July 29 to commemorate their IFA Shield triumph in 1911 when defeated East Yorkshire Regiment 2-1 to become the first Indian club to end the British stranglehold on the tournament.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:12 IST
IFA secy to get inaugural Best Administrator Award on Mohun Bagan Day

Mohun Bagan on Monday decided to introduce Best Administrator Award in their annual day celebrations in memory of their former general secretary Anjan Mitra who died last year. Indian Football Association secretary Joydeep Mukherjee will get the inaugural award on the Mohun Bagan Day on Wednesday which will be a virtual affair in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The club executive Committee on the proposal of president Swapan Sadhan Bose has unanimously decided to confer the Best Administrator award for 2019-2020 to Shri Joydeep Mukherjee for his untiring efforts in reviving Kolkata football," a Mohun Bagan statement said. The All India Football Federation recently ranked IFA, the football governing body in West Bengal, as number one in the Performance Assessment for the 2019-20 season.

Mukherjee, who took charge of the IFA as its General Secretary last year, recently unveiled his plans to set up a striker's academy in the state to be headed by legendary Tulsidas Balaram. Hockey stalwart Ashok Kumar, a key member of India's 1975 World Cup-winning team, will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Gurbux Singh and Palash Nandi will be given the club's highest honour, the Mohun Bagan Ratna.

Mohun Bagan Day is celebrated every year on July 29 to commemorate their IFA Shield triumph in 1911 when defeated East Yorkshire Regiment 2-1 to become the first Indian club to end the British stranglehold on the tournament. Full list of Awardees: Mohun Bagan Ratna: Gurbux Singh (Hockey) and Palash Nandi (Cricket); Lifetime Achievement Award: Ashok Kumar (Hockey), Pranab Ganguly (Football), Monoranjan Porel (Athletics); Best Footballer: Joseba Beitia (Senior); Best Youth Player: Sajal Bag (U-18 team); Best Administrator: Joydeep Mukherjee (IFA).

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump not at risk of coronavirus after security adviser tests positive -White House

U.S. President Donald Trumps national security adviser Robert OBrien has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but there is no risk of exposure to Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, the White House said in a statement.He has mild symp...

Citing his own weight battle, PM urges Britain to get fit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his struggle with his own weight on Monday to urge the British to get fitter and tackle widespread obesity that could heighten coronavirus risks. New government measures to help people shed weight include b...

Cat tests positive for coronavirus in England

A pet cat has tested positive in England for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the government said on Monday in the first confirmed case of an animal being infected with the virus in Britain. The British environment ministry said al...

Singapore's rulers must accept more robust political challenges - PM

Singapores ruling party must open up to much greater debate of its policies and future plans, its prime minister said on Monday, after an election in which the opposition made historic inroads into its unbroken grip on power. Lee Hsien Loon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020