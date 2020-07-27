Left Menu
Tottenham Hotspur confirm departures of Jan Vertonghen, Michel Vorm

Tottenham Hotspur on Monday confirmed the departures of defender Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm following the conclusion of their contracts.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:21 IST
Jan Vertonghen (R) and Michel Vorm (L) (Photo/Tottenham Hotspur Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur on Monday confirmed the departures of defender Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm following the conclusion of their contracts. Signed from Ajax in 2012, the defender has served the club with distinction for the past eight seasons, amassing 315 appearances for them in all competitions and scoring 14 goals.

"Belgium's all-time record holder for the highest number of senior international appearances with 118 caps to his name, we thank Jan for his tremendous service and wish him every success in the future. He will always be a valued member of the Spurs family," the club said in a statement. The defender played his last game for the side on Sunday as the side played out a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

"So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I've made here, the staff that makes the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans," Vertonghen tweeted on Monday. With this stint with Tottenham, Vertonghen developed into one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League.

He also managed to reach the finals of League Cup in 2015 and Champions League in 2019 with the club. He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2012-13 and 2017-18. The 33-year-old was also elected into the Champions League Team of the Season in 2018-19.

"Goalkeeper Michel departs having re-joined us for a second spell in our colours last October. Initially arriving from Swansea City in 2014, the Dutch international made 48 appearances in all competitions across his two stints with us. We wish him well for the future and, like Jan, he will always be welcome at Tottenham Hotspur," the club said. Tottenham also confirmed the departures of Development Squad players Rayan Clarke, Jonathan Dinzeyi, Tariq Hinds, Phoenix Patterson, Maxwell Statham and Maximus Tainio following the conclusion of their contracts and wished them "all the best in the next stage of their careers".

Tottenham finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at sixth spot with 16 wins and 11 defeats. (ANI)

