Kevin Pietersen lauds Frank Lampard as he delivers "one of the great seasons" for Chelsea

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Monday lauded Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as the club qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth at the Premier League 2019-20 season.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:02 IST
Former England batsman Kevin Pieterson. Image Credit: ANI

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Monday lauded Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as the club qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth at the Premier League 2019-20 season. Pietersen went on to say that this is "one of the great seasons" for the Blues, the first under Lampard's leadership.

"So, @ManUtd fans celebrating 3rd! @LFC celebrating to NO crowds! @Arsenal coming 8th! And my great buddy, Lampard, making the Champs League & could possibly WIN FA Cup without spending big money and in his first campaign with a young team. One of the GREAT seasons!" Pietersen tweeted. On Sunday, Chelsea defeated Wolves 2-0 while Manchester United secured 2-0 win over Leicester City in their final clash of the season.

Liverpool and Manchester City had already secured a spot in the next season's Champions League and three clubs namely Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester City were fighting to claim the remaining two spots. Manchester United and Chelsea both have 66 points, finishing on the third and fourth spots respectively.

The top two clubs, Liverpool and Manchester City, also registered a win in their final 2019-2020 Premier League fixtures. Liverpool thrashed Newcastle 3-1 while Manchester City vanquished Norwich City 5-0. Liverpool, who have 99 points, lifted the Premier League trophy on July 23 after they played their final home match of the recently concluding season. (ANI)

