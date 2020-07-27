Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Sox hope bullpen steps up vs. Mets

"(Then), we'll bring in some guys that will throw up some zeroes and (we'll) have a chance to win those ballgames." Josh Osich, who went 4-0 in 57 games (no starts) with a 4.66 ERA with the Chicago White Sox last season, will pitch as an opener for Boston and go a few innings before Roenicke turns it over to a bullpen that was shaky the last two days.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:31 IST
Red Sox hope bullpen steps up vs. Mets
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Boston Red Sox will host the New York Mets Monday night as both teams try to recover from dropping two of three in their respective opening series. Boston got a mild surprise when the Baltimore Orioles rebounded from a 13-2 loss on Opening Day on Friday to win the next two. The Orioles jumped out to big early leads in both weekend games and, after the pitching staff battled some control issues on Friday, they walked none in the final two games.

Those big early leads put the Red Sox into a hole they couldn't climb out of on Saturday or Sunday, as the Orioles won 7-2 and 7-4. It's something Boston manager Ron Roenicke wants to see changed. "Hopefully we can get them to just plug away, do what they do best and if we keep plugging away, we feel like we have a chance to keep scoring some runs through the ballgame and get close," the skipper told MLB.com. "(Then), we'll bring in some guys that will throw up some zeroes and (we'll) have a chance to win those ballgames."

Josh Osich, who went 4-0 in 57 games (no starts) with a 4.66 ERA with the Chicago White Sox last season, will pitch as an opener for Boston and go a few innings before Roenicke turns it over to a bullpen that was shaky the last two days. Osich is 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA in nine career appearances (8 1/3 innings) vs. the Mets. New York counters with Michael Wacha, who was 6-7 with a 4.76 ERA in 29 games (24 starts) last year.

Wacha appeared to be headed for long relief or a possible trade when he failed to secure a spot in the rotation during spring training. Injuries to Marcus Stroman and Noah Syndergaard gave him new life. Pitching for the Mets after seven seasons with St. Louis, Wacha has faced the Red Sox but not since 2013 as a member of the Cardinals. Wacha got the ball at Fenway Park in Game 6 of the World Series in 2013, when Boston clinched the championship.

The bullpen for the Red Sox pitched better but gave up runs at the wrong times during the weekend. Dylan Covey handed over two late in the game Saturday, and Boston sent him to Triple-A Pawtucket afterwards. Pitching is going to be the problem as the Red Sox have a strong lineup -- especially the top half -- but it's doubtful that the bats can carry the whole team for the season and stay in contention with teams like the Yankees and Tampa Bay.

For New York, it will hit the road for the first time -- heading to Boston -- but the Mets won't fly. They'll do it with several busses. The New York Daily News said the Mets would spend plenty of time playing "Call of Duty" during the bus trips, and that's fine with them.

"It's fun," New York's Michael Conforto told the Daily News. "You play with a different group of guys every night and just enjoy something that's not baseball and just relax a little bit." New York is bouncing back after starter Rick Porcello gave up seven runs in two-plus innings in his debut in Sunday's 14-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The Mets need to get their offense in gear as they scored five runs in three games, one of which came in the season-opening 1-0 victory over the Braves.

Brandon Nimmo drove in the lone Mets' run Sunday night with a second-inning double, but that's all New York could muster. The good news for the Mets is they won the aforementioned opener Friday. But now, heading to Boston, New York is going to have to get its bats in gear as the Red Sox bring a powerful lineup to the ballpark every night. If the Mets can't hit, they'll have problems.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Record spike of 258 on Mon takes Goa COVID-19 count past 5k

A record single-day spike of 258 cases on Monday took Goas COVID-19 count to 5,119, while 133 people were discharged post recovery during the day, an official said. The state now has 1,673 active cases, as 3,410 people have been discharged ...

Govt bans 47 more Chinese apps; most of them clones, variants of apps blocked earlier

India has banned 47 more apps with links to China, most being clones or from the same parent company whose main applications were banned last month, a source said. The banned clones include TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, Shareit Lite and Bigo Live...

Construction, beautification work on for Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 cr: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the construction and beautification work is progressing for the Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 crore to showcase the historic city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city to lay the f...

TN vends to continue selling liquor through counters till HC decides pleas: SC

State-owned vends in Tamil Nadu will keep selling liquor as the Supreme Court on Monday extended the operation of its earlier order by which the High Courts restraint direction on counter sale of the spirit was stayed. A bench comprising Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020