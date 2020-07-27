Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manchester Test: Rain abandons fourth-day play, England need 8 wickets to win

The fourth day of the third Test match between England and West Indies have been abandoned by the rain here at Old Trafford on Monday.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:42 IST
Manchester Test: Rain abandons fourth-day play, England need 8 wickets to win
Day-four play abandoned at Old Trafford (Photo/England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The fourth day of the third Test match between England and West Indies have been abandoned by the rain here at Old Trafford on Monday. England will now be required eight wickets to seal the series while the visitors need 389 runs on the final day of the Test.

The winner will claim the three-match Test series, which currently stands at 1-1. The Caribbean side got off to a poor start in their second innings as Stuart Broad dismissed John Campbell for a duck. In the next over, Broad dismissed Kemar Roach (4).

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope will resume West Indies' second innings from 10/2 on day five. Earlier, resuming the first innings from 137/6, Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich provided West Indies with a decent start on day three. Both players played cautiously but kept the scoreboard ticking.

When Holder was just four runs away from completing his half-century, he was given LBW off Stuart Broad's delivery. Rahkeem Cornwall then came out to bat but only managed to score 10 runs before Broad dismissed him. In the same over, Broad got hold of Kemar Roach too, reducing West Indies to 188/9. Continuing his brilliant form with the ball, Broad then took the wicket of Dowrich (37) to end West Indies' first innings. Broad clinched six wickets which helped England gain a massive 172-run lead over West Indies.

Dom Sibley and Rory Burns began England's second innings and batted brilliantly. The duo kept smashing boundaries and took the team over the 100-run mark, with both scoring their respective half-centuries. Holder gave West Indies the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Sibley, who was given LBW after scoring 56 runs.Joe Root then joined Burns out on the field.

Both of them scored at a quick pace. Root also went on to score his half-century, reaching the mark in just 49 balls. Roston Chase got hold of Burns, who played a knock of 90 runs. Soon after Burns' dismissal, England declared their second innings at 226/2, setting a target of 399 runs for the West Indies. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: With eyes full of dreams, girl from Seelampur slum scores 96 pc in board exams

By Joymala Bagchi New Delhi India, July 27 Eighteen-year-old Fazia lives in a 6070 sqft room along with her mother, three sisters and brother in Seelampurs JJ cluster. Her day begins by performing daily household chores which are followed b...

Republican Senator Cotton criticized for 'necessary evil' slavery comment

Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton came under pressure over published comments in which he said Americas founders viewed slavery as a necessary evil.Cotton, seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, made the comments in an interview w...

ESI scam case: Andhra HC defers hearing on TDP MLA Atchan Naidu's bail plea

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday deferred the hearing on the bail plea of TDP MLA Atchan Naidu in the ESI scam case to July 29. ESI scam accused number 2 and TDP MLA Atchan Naidus bail plea in the case has been reserved for further o...

Bombay Flying Club becomes country's first DGCA-approved drone training school: Aviation Ministry

The Bombay Flying Club has become the first DGCA-approved drone training school of the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry said Monday. Good news for drone users. Want to be a professional drone pilot If yes, then register at the Bombay Fl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020