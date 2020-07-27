Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eagles' Pederson on virus: 'This is our new normal'

In a videoconference with reporters Monday, Pederson said he has faith in the NFL's protocols surrounding the virus, even though it has hit close to home. The Miami Marlins, who opened their season in Philadelphia with a three-game series against the Phillies, are quarantining in the city after at least 13 players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 23:37 IST
Eagles' Pederson on virus: 'This is our new normal'
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he's not worried about the coronavirus impacting his team -- yet. In a videoconference with reporters Monday, Pederson said he has faith in the NFL's protocols surrounding the virus, even though it has hit close to home.

The Miami Marlins, who opened their season in Philadelphia with a three-game series against the Phillies, are quarantining in the city after at least 13 players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles, scheduled for Monday night, was called off as the team undergoes another round of testing. The Phillies' game against the New York Yankees on Monday also was postponed.

"We understand that the virus is real, and we do everything we can, in our power, to stay safe, protecting ourselves when we're in the building, protecting our players," said Pederson, who is embarking on his fifth season as head coach. "It's unfortunate what has happened, but we do have a lengthy set of protocols that we have to abide by, and this is our new normal right now."

The team's rookies and some veterans already arrived in Philadelphia for training camp and coronavirus testing, with the remainder of the 80-player camp roster scheduled to report on Tuesday. "I feel extremely safe," Pederson, 52, said. "Obviously, coming into it, there might have been some skepticism about the testing and the screening that goes on. But this is very thorough. When you're here, you get tested in the morning, you've got a screening process you have to go through to get into the building, wearing masks in the building everywhere we go."

He continued: "I can't control everything. We can't control everything. There probably are going to be some things that come up down the road, but right now, I feel extremely safe and this is a great environment for our players to succeed in."

TRENDING

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Galaxy M01 Core: Samsung's most affordable phone launched for Rs 5,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 114,000, death toll exceeds 8,890

Toronto Canada, July 28 SputnikANI Newly-released data on COVID-19 cases in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec indicate that the total number of infections for the country has surpassed 114,000 cases. On Monday, 119 new cases were...

Kung Fu Panda 4: Po vs Kai’s fight, Po to meet his biological dad, previous films’ cast will return

Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of the most anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting since 2016 when Kung Fu Panda 3 made a massive business in the box office. Now fans are desperate to know when they are going to get the fourth movie.Acco...

Canada's Trudeau to testify in parliament amid ethics investigation involving charity

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will testify before a parliamentary committee on Thursday about his governments decision to ask a charity with ties to his family to administer a C900 million 674 million student grant program.Trudeau ...

Cricket-Broad waits for chance to take 500th test victim

When Stuart Broad wakes up in his pitchside hotel room at Old Trafford on Tuesday, he will be hoping the rain stays away so that England get a chance to bowl at West Indies on the final day of the three-test series. After taking eight wicke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020