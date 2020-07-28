Agent: RB Mostert finalizes new deal with 49ers

Left Menu
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert finalized a new contract, his agent announced Monday on social media. "Just finalized a new deal for Raheem Mostert with the San Francisco 49ers," Tessler tweeted on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 00:30 IST
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert finalized a new contract, his agent announced Monday on social media. Agent Brett Tessler did not divulge the terms of the deal, however ESPN's Adam Schefter cited a source as saying that Mostert remains tied to the 49ers for the next two years. Mostert is due $2.575 million in base salary with a $300,000 bonus, and can earn up to an additional $2.75 million in bonuses and incentives, per Schefter.

Mostert's representation requested a trade earlier this month due to unproductive contract talks. "Just finalized a new deal for Raheem Mostert with the San Francisco 49ers," Tessler tweeted on Monday. "Happy we got things worked out and looking forward to him having another great season there. Thanks to the organization for taking care of him."

Tessler's request last week was to get Mostert's pay closer to that of teammate Tevin Coleman. Coleman's $4.55 million base salary stood at nearly $2 million more than Mostert's $2.575 million, per OverTheCap. Mostert led the team with 772 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in the regular season.

Mostert raced for 220 yards, a franchise postseason record, and scored four touchdowns as the 49ers pummeled the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in January's NFC Championship Game. The 28-year-old followed that up by rushing for 58 yards and one touchdown in the 49ers' 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers' backfield consists of Mostert, Coleman, Jeff Wilson and Jerick McKinnon. The club traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round draft pick in April.

--Field Level Media

