Soccer-Brighton snap up Lallana on free from Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed midfielder Adam Lallana on a free transfer from champions Liverpool, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The out-of-contract Lallana, who has won 34 England caps, found himself increasingly on the fringes at Anfield during their title run this season and was expected to leave the club.

The 32-year-old joined Liverpool in 2014 after making his name with Southampton. Lallana has agreed a three-year contract with the Seagulls and his signing is something of a coup for the south-coast club who finished 15th in the standings this season.

“Adam is a really exciting signing for us, someone I am sure the supporters will be really looking forward to seeing play as and when things are able to begin to return to normal," said manager Graham Potter. “To have both his experience and quality out on the pitch will be a great addition for us, and I know he will be an excellent role model for our younger players in the squad."

Lallana was the second departure from Anfield on Monday following Croatian defender Dejan Lovren's move to Zenit St Petersburg.