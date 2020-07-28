Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rangers P Kluber heads to IL with muscle tear

Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher Corey Kluber was diagnosed with a muscle tear in his throwing shoulder and can't throw for at least four weeks, the team said Monday. He tossed 18 pitches against the Colorado Rockies, striking out one and walking one, before he was removed after reporting tightness behind his right shoulder. An MRI on Sunday evening revealed that Kluber sustained a grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 01:34 IST
Rangers P Kluber heads to IL with muscle tear

Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher Corey Kluber was diagnosed with a muscle tear in his throwing shoulder and can't throw for at least four weeks, the team said Monday. Kluber made his first start in a Rangers uniform on Sunday and lasted just one inning. He tossed 18 pitches against the Colorado Rockies, striking out one and walking one, before he was removed after reporting tightness behind his right shoulder.

An MRI on Sunday evening revealed that Kluber sustained a grade 2 tear of the teres major muscle. The team said he will have platelet-rich plasma therapy this week but will not require surgery. He will be placed on the injured list and replaced on the 30-man active roster.

Kluber, 34, was traded to the Rangers from the Cleveland Indians in December for right-hander Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner and three-time All-Star made only seven starts in 2019 before suffering a broken right arm when he was struck by a line drive on May 1.

Kluber compiled a 98-58 record with a 3.16 ERA and 1,461 strikeouts in 208 games (203 starts) with the Indians from 2011-19. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. consumers received $9.8 billion in Volkswagen diesel settlements

U.S. buyers of polluting Volkswagen AG vehicles received more than 9.8 billion in settlements, the Federal Trade Commission FTC said on Monday . Volkswagen agreed to offer to buy back or repair more than 550,000 polluting diesel U.S. vehicl...

Major League Baseball season roiled by COVID-19 postponements

Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of two scheduled games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami Marlins players. The post...

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome first child

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby, a representative for the couple...

Science News Roundup: School girls in India discover Earth-bound asteroid

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.School girls in India discover Earth-bound asteroidTwo teenage girls from India have discovered an Earth-bound asteroid by poring through images from a University of Hawaii telescope, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020