Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-COVID-19 remains 'major challenge' as camps prepare to open, commissioner says

National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the new coronavirus still poses challenges to the league as it prepares to open training camps for all players on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 01:47 IST
NFL-COVID-19 remains 'major challenge' as camps prepare to open, commissioner says

National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the new coronavirus still poses challenges to the league as it prepares to open training camps for all players on Tuesday. With pre-season games canceled and fan attendance limited in many stadiums across the United States, "the NFL in 2020 will not look like other years," he wrote in an open letter to fans.

"Everyone in the team environment must follow rigorous health and safety protocols to keep themselves and each other safe," added Goodell. "When there is a positive test, strict regulations will be enforced to isolate and care for that individual and to contain the virus before it spreads." The letter comes as a number of players on Major League Baseball's (MLB) Miami Marlins team tested positive for COVID-19 just four days after MLB started its shortened, coronavirus-delayed season, a potentially ominous development for other major professional sports leagues in North America.

The NFL said it has worked with medical experts, public health officials and state and local governments to develop its return-to-play plan, with the league and players agreeing to changes to the 2020 collective bargaining agreement on Friday. Players and coaches must submit to regular testing, "including every day for a while," said Goodell, and the league has previously stated that any fans attending games must wear face coverings.

"In the months since the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down, we have navigated the time carefully, thoughtfully and in partnership with the NFL Players Association with a shared goal of playing a healthy and complete 2020 season," he added. "COVID-19 will continue to present a major challenge to nearly every area of American life. Football is no exception."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Notre Dame withdraws as U.S. presidential debate host, cites pandemic

The University of Notre Dame said on Monday it has pulled out as host of the first 2020 U.S. presidential debate on Sept. 29 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, so the events location will be shifted to Cleveland.The first debate...

U.S. consumers received $9.8 billion in Volkswagen diesel settlements

U.S. buyers of polluting Volkswagen AG vehicles received more than 9.8 billion in settlements, the Federal Trade Commission FTC said on Monday . Volkswagen agreed to offer to buy back or repair more than 550,000 polluting diesel U.S. vehicl...

Major League Baseball season roiled by COVID-19 postponements

Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of two scheduled games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami Marlins players. The post...

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome first child

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby, a representative for the couple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020