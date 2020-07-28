Left Menu
Nationals sign former All-Star Harrison

Utility infielder Josh Harrison signed with the Washington Nationals on Monday. A career .273 hitter, Harrison was with the Pirates for eight seasons and started the 2019 season with the Detroit Tigers.

Utility infielder Josh Harrison signed with the Washington Nationals on Monday. Harrison, 33, was added to the 30-man roster of the Nationals less than a week after he requested his release from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harrison was a two-time All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates and has played every infield position -- except for 1B -- and the corner outfield spots in his nine-year career. A career .273 hitter, Harrison was with the Pirates for eight seasons and started the 2019 season with the Detroit Tigers. He was released in August after hitting .175 with one homer in 36 games.

