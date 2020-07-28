Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL governing council meeting likely on August 2

A senior franchise official had told PTI said that it will be "criminal" to keep players away from their families for two months and that too in a sanitised environment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 10:59 IST
IPL governing council meeting likely on August 2
IPL Logo Image Credit: ANI

The governing council of the Indian Premier League is likely to meet on August 2 to give a final shape to the schedule and discuss other arrangements for the eagerly-awaited event to be held in the UAE this year. The tournament, forced out of the country due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, will be held from September 19 to November 8.

"The IPL governing council is likely to meet on August 1. It is expected that franchises will be handed the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) after the meeting," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity. The meeting, expected to be attended by top BCCI brass, including President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, would address concerns of various stakeholders. The tenures of both Ganguly and Shah are over but the two have sought a relaxation in the Lodha Committee-recommended cooling off norms from the Supreme Court, which will hear the matter on August 17.

Also, most likely, this edition of the IPL would have less number of double-headers which would be beneficial for broadcasters. Ways to negate the loss of gate money for the franchises, since the matches will be played before empty stadiums in a bio-secure environment, will also be a major topic of discussion. While it is expected that most of the franchises will send their recce teams to the UAE to check out the facilities as well as the bio-secure environment that can be created, there are concerns that remain, including accommodation plan and catering services.

Another tricky issue that is likely to come up is whether families of the players would be allowed to accompany them. A senior franchise official had told PTI said that it will be "criminal" to keep players away from their families for two months and that too in a sanitised environment. "During normal times, the wives and girlfriends, join the players during a specified period but this is a completely different scenario. If families travel, can they be confined to rooms without being able to move around normally?" an official asked.

"There will be players who have kids aged between 3 to 5 and how do you keep them in a room for two months?" he added..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

BSP waited for right time to teach Cong, Gehlot a lesson: Mayawati

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had unconstitutionally merged six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party BSP with the Congress in Rajasthan, he did the same in his earlier tenure too, for which we wanted to teach him and his party a lesson, said BSP c...

Sibley, Burns made of 'right stuff' as openers: Andrew Strauss

Former skipper Andrew Strauss believes that batsmen Dom Sibley and Rory Burns are made of the right stuff temperamentally to form a durable opening partnership for England. Sibley and Burns stitched Englands first century stand in a home Te...

Pending COVID-19 test results, Yanks, Phils set to start series

Instead of doing activities such as batting practice to get ready for a game on Monday, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies found themselves in a holding pattern due to coronavirus concerns. Long before the scheduled first pitch,...

Nitrogen dioxide levels fell by more than 70% during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi: UN

Levels of nitrogen dioxide fell by more than 70 per cent during the lockdown in New Delhi, a UN policy brief said on Tuesday, warning that the environmental gains could be temporary if the cities re-open without policies to prevent air poll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020