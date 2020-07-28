Lewandowski 'might have' won: Rummenigge 'not happy' over Ballon d'Or cancellation

Left Menu
Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said that cancellation of the 2020 Ballon d'Or is 'not very fair' for Robert Lewandowski, who 'might have' bagged the award.

28-07-2020
Robert Lewandowski. Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said that cancellation of the 2020 Ballon d'Or is 'not very fair' for Robert Lewandowski, who 'might have' bagged the award. "I believe Robert Lewandowski is playing a fantastic season and he performed maybe the best season in his career," Goal.com quoted Rummenigge as saying.

"Unfortunately, France Football cancelled the Ballon d'Or, which we are not very happy [about]. In the end, it's not very fair - not just for Bayern but also for Robert Lewandowski, who might have won," he added. Citing "lack of sufficient fair conditions", France Football on July 20 announced that Ballon d'Or will not be awarded this year.

Lewandowski witnessed a stunning season as he netted 51 goals in all competitions. The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on sports across the globe, with every sporting event being cancelled or postponed. However, after the coronavirus-enforced break, football leagues resumed under strict guidelines.

Except for Ligue 1, other leagues like Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Bundesliga returned to action and managed to finish the 2019-2020 season. "I believe it's very important that in a season that, except the French league, [were] performed through to the end of the season, it has to be possible to give the Ballon d'Or to the best footballer in the world," Rummenigge said.

"Of course, I believe, in those circumstances, Robert would have a good chance to win it for the first time in his career," he added. (ANI)

