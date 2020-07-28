Left Menu
BCA suspends pre-season camp after kin of player tests positive

"We have suspended the pre-season fitness camp on Sunday after the brother of a player tested positive for COVID-19," the official told PTI. According to the official, the camp was to be held at the Motibagh ground. The camp was meant for senior players.

BCA suspends pre-season camp after kin of player tests positive
The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has suspended its pre-season fitness camp after the kin of a player tested positive for Coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday. "We have suspended the pre-season fitness camp on Sunday after the brother of a player tested positive for COVID-19," the official told PTI.

According to the official, the camp was to be held at the Motibagh ground. The camp was meant for senior players. Cricket in the entire country has come to a grinding halt since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March earlier this year.

