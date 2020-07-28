Left Menu
Development News Edition

Struggling Red Sox try to get on track against Mets

The Boston Red Sox get one final chance to salvage their first homestand of the season before a grueling road stretch as they host the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 11:40 IST
Struggling Red Sox try to get on track against Mets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Boston Red Sox get one final chance to salvage their first homestand of the season before a grueling road stretch as they host the New York Mets on Tuesday night. The contest is the second of a four-game series that shifts back to New York for the final two games. From there, the Red Sox will face 2019 playoff teams and key division opponents in the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays before returning home Aug. 7.

Boston enters Tuesday's matchup having lost three straight, including a 7-4 setback in the series opener Monday night. Since a 13-2 win on Opening Day, Red Sox pitching has put the team in a hole early each game, with seven runs allowed in each defeat. "It's hard," said manager Ron Roenicke. "You know you have a good offense, but when you get down early every game, it's hard to bounce back."

Left-hander Matt Hall will get the nod for Boston on Tuesday in both his team debut and first career major league start. New York's starter has not yet been determined, with manager Luis Rojas saying he is "not there yet" when asked about it after Monday's game. The Mets snapped a two-game skid against the Red Sox on Monday, with Michael Conforto, Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith each hitting home runs for a 7-0 lead within the game's first four innings. Smith's blast drove in three, but Alonso's two-run shot over the Green Monster at 116.3 mph certainly got the most attention.

"There is an advisory throughout the ballpark: You have to be aware of flying baseballs and bats," Alonso said, joking about the possibility of taking out one of the cardboard cutouts in the stands at Fenway Park. Alonso, the home run champion a season ago with a record-setting 53 as a rookie, was off to a 1-for-11 start at the plate before Monday's 1-for-5 performance. Also still cold for New York is second baseman Robinson Cano, who is 1-for-12 thus far.

The Red Sox bats showed life in the late innings Monday, but it wasn't enough to emerge from the early hole dug by starter Josh Osich. Boston is hitting an American League-leading .283 as a club, but its 7.02 starters ERA is among the worst in the league. Hall, 27, gets a new chance to prove himself after washing out as a reliever with the Detroit Tigers. The southpaw had a 7.71 ERA in 16 appearances last season. Hall's longest career outing is three innings.

Help for the Red Sox could come in the form of new addition Zack Godley, who struck out seven in four scoreless innings of relief Monday night. Roenicke indicated Godley, who started 32 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018, would get a look the next time through the rotation. After Wednesday and Thursday's home games, the Mets will return to the road for six against the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

ED raids nine premises in Mumbai, Hyderabad in connection with money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL:Officials.

ED raids nine premises in Mumbai, Hyderabad in connection with money laundering case against GVK group and MIALOfficials....

Kidnappings on rise; fix deteriorating law and order: Priyanka to UP CM

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to fix the deteriorating law and order in the state, asserting that it is the responsibility of police and administration to take action in ...

Why Trump still needs to try harder to resolve COVID-19 crisis in US

With reopening of the economy and children returning to school six months since the deadly contagion was first reported in the United States, US President Donald Trump still needs to regain control on the crisis triggered by the pandemic in...

BSP waited for right time to teach Cong, Gehlot a lesson: Mayawati

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had unconstitutionally merged six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party BSP with the Congress in Rajasthan, he did the same in his earlier tenure too, for which we wanted to teach him and his party a lesson, said BSP c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020