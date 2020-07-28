Baseball-Phillies game postponed as players await COVID-19 tests results

The Philadelphia Phillies game against the visiting New York Yankees on Tuesday has been postponed as some members of the home team await COVID-19 tests results following their weekend series versus the Miami Marlins, a source told Reuters. The decision to postpone the second Phillies game in as many days follows their three-game season-opening series versus Miami, who have had a number of players test positive for the virus.

The Yankees were heading back to New York on Tuesday, reports said, where they are scheduled to host the Phillies on Wednesday in what would be their home opener of the shortened 60-game season. Major League Baseball postponed the two game series between the Yankees and Phillies in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus that is threatening to further disrupt a season that only began on July 23.

COVID-19 cases in the United States have passed 4.3 million, with nearly 150,000 people killed in the country, and tens of millions out of work. The pandemic has played havoc with professional sport worldwide, delaying the start of seasons, forcing the cancellation or postponement of major events, and pushing the Summer Olympics in Tokyo back by a year.