Real Madrid forward Mariano tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid forward Mariano has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday. The club did not say how long Mariano would be sidelined, but he was not expected to make the trip to England to play City. The Dominican Republic player appeared in only a few matches with Madrid this season.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@realmadridfra)

Real Madrid forward Mariano has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday. The announcement came as the team returned to practice ahead of its Champions League match against Manchester City on Aug. 7. Real Madrid lost at home 2-1 in the first leg of the round-of-16 series.

Madrid said Mariano was in "perfect health condition" and was following health protocols. He was confined at his home. The club did not say how long Mariano would be sidelined, but he was not expected to make the trip to England to play City.

The Dominican Republic player appeared in only a few matches with Madrid this season. His last was on July 2. The entire Madrid squad was tested for COVID-19 on Monday. The players had been on a break of almost 10 days after winning the Spanish league.

Spain has seen a spike in coronavirus cases recently, raising concerns from local authorities after the pandemic appeared to be under control. The club said players "returned to work under strict health safety guidelines." Spanish clubs involved in European competitions asked the Spanish league to keep testing players weekly in the lead-up to the tournaments. They also asked the league inspectors to remain with the teams.

