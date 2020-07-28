Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Patriots LB Hightower, Bears DT Goldman join opt-out list

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower and running back Brandon Bolden are joining the list of players opting out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus, ESPN reported Tuesday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Bears starting defensive tackle Eddie Goldman informed the team he was opting out. Houston Texans defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes will also opt out, Rapoport reported.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:50 IST
Reports: Patriots LB Hightower, Bears DT Goldman join opt-out list

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower and running back Brandon Bolden are joining the list of players opting out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus, ESPN reported Tuesday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Bears starting defensive tackle Eddie Goldman informed the team he was opting out.

Houston Texans defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes will also opt out, Rapoport reported. Hightower, 30, is a three-time Super Bowl champ and two-time Pro Bowl selection who has played in 102 games (99 starts) since the Patriots made him a first-round pick in 2012. He has 505 tackles and 25.5 sacks.

"Me and my fiancée are just more concerned with the health of our family than football -- especially the new addition to our family," Hightower, who has a newborn son, told Rapoport. Goldman reportedly has health concerns. If he has a medical necessity, he would receive a $350,000 stipend for 2020.

Players considered high risk for COVID-19 can earn a $350,000 stipend and an accrued NFL season if they decide to opt out. Players without risk can receive $150,000, according to the agreement approved last week by the league and the NFL Players Association, although the voluntary opt-out stipend is solely an advance toward future salary. Dallas Cowboys undrafted free agent wide receiver Stephen Guidry also opted out. He joins Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady as the team's first players to opt out.

Broncos defensive tackle Kyle Peko informed the team he's not playing due to the coronavirus this season, and Ravens offensive tackle Andre Smith also reportedly will sit out. Bolden, also 30, has earned two Super Bowl rings with New England. In 114 games with the Patriots (2012-17, 2019) and Miami Dolphins (2018), he has rushed for 1,071 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Vanderdoes, 25, was a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2017. He appeared in 16 games (13 starts) for Oakland as a rookie and three games with Houston in 2019. Hightower and Bolden bring the Patriots' total of players opting out to at least five, along with offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, fullback Danny Vitale and offensive lineman Najee Toran.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Real Madrid forward Mariano tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid forward Mariano has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday. The announcement came as the team returned to practice ahead of its Champions League match against Manchester City on Aug. 7. Real Madrid lost at ho...

Miami medical teams feel helpless as COVID-19 devastates South Florida

As the coronavirus ravages Florida, healthcare workers in Miami hospitals are struggling to cope with the emotional and physical impact of treating a crushing wave of COVID-19 patients. After seeing 10,000 new cases a day become the norm ac...

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Federal Reserve officials are grappling this week with the timing and scope of their next policy moves at a time when the raging viral pandemic has weakened the US economy. No major changes are likely when the Fed releases a statement Wedne...

Cricket-No selection regrets for Windies despite fatigue, says Holder

Captain Jason Holder said West Indies had no regrets about keeping almost the same team throughout a physically-demanding three-test series against England although some of his side were suffering from mental fatigue at the end. A tired-loo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020