Biel Chess festival: Harikrishna beats Edouard, closes gap on leader

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna defeated Romain Edouard of France in the sixth round of the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland on Tuesday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna defeated Romain Edouard of France in the sixth round of the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland on Tuesday. The world number 26 registered a win in 44 moves with white pieces to close the gap with the tournament leader Radoslaw Wojtaszek.

The victory for the India No.3 put him on 32.5 points, half a point behind the Polish player. He has been on a roll and has won three straight games in the Classic event. Prior to beating Edouard, Harikrishna had defeated German Vincent Keymer and Wojtaszek.

Harikrishna faces Spain's David Anton Guijarro in the seventh and final round on Wednesday and needs a positive result if he has to win the title and also hope that Wojtaszek loses his match. Harikrishna had earlier played well to take the second spot in the rapid section of the tournament and had won the Chess960 event. However, he struggled in the Blitz event, managing only six points from 14 rounds.

The Biel Chess Festival, the first major event to be played over the board, is being held by adhering to all health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the tournament website. At the chessboard, the distance has been increased by having two tables between the players. All pieces, boards and chess clocks are cleaned after each game while there is no entry for spectators at the venue.

